Howden logged an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Howden earned the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. With two goals and three assists in six playoff contests, Howden's been a surprisingly effective depth forward. The 25-year-old has added a plus-8 rating, seven shots on net and 27 hits in a third-line role.