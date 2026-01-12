Howden isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sharks due to a lower-body injury, SinBin.vegas reports.

Howden is considered day-to-day due to his injury, and he'll have a few days to rest before Wednesday's matchup against the Kings. Alexander Holtz will take his place in the lineup against San Jose. Howden has logged points in six of his last nine appearances, recording four goals, two assists, 12 hits, three blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:59 of ice time across that span.