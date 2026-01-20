default-cbs-image
Howden (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Vegas recalled Jonas Rondbjerg from AHL Henderson in a corresponding move. Howden has missed the last five games and isn't expected to return until after February's Olympic break. He has accounted for nine goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net and 66 hits across 39 appearances this season.

