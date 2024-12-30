Howden scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Howden is on a surge with five goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 26-year-old forward's goal was the game-winner in the shutout, as he opened the scoring 15:59 into the second period. He's matched last year's point total (19) in half the time, racking up 15 goals and four assists through 36 contests after requiring 72 games to get to that mark in 2023-24. This season, he's added 60 shots on net, 63 hits, 30 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating while filling a middle-six role.