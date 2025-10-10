Howden scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Howden has a goal, two shots and five hits over his first two games of the season. The 27-year-old racked up 23 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season outings last year, but his 18.4 shooting percentage is a red flag for regression. It doesn't help that he's starting 2025-26 in a fourth-line role, though he's often one of the first players to move up when injuries strike or head coach Bruce Cassidy wants to shuffle the forward trios. Howden's physicality gives him a decent floor in fantasy, but don't expect a repeat of last year's offense.