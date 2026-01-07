Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Nets goal Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
Howden has three goals and two helpers over his last seven outings. With the Golden Knights healthier up front, he's slipped back into a bottom-six role. The 27-year-old forward is at eight goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net, 66 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 37 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Tallies in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Finds twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Goal, assist in overtime win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Strikes for goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Scores early in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Gets goal in win•