Howden scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Howden was the only Vegas skater to solve Jake Oettinger in this contest. The goal was Howden's second in the last five games. The 25-year-old forward remains firmly in a bottom-six role, where he's managed six tallies, seven helpers, 51 shots on net, 105 hits and 55 PIM through 53 outings this season.