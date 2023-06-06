Howden scored two goals in Vegas' 7-2 victory over Florida in Game 2 on Monday.

Howden had just a goal and two points over his previous 12 contests, but he made a statement Monday. His first marker, which came midway through the second period, extended Vegas' lead to 4-0 and prompted Florida to pull Sergei Bobrovsky in favor of Alex Lyon. Howden then bested Lyon late in the third frame on the power play to round out the 7-2 victory. The 25-year-old forward is up to five goals and nine points in 19 playoff contests this year.