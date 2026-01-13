Howden (lower body) won't be in action against Los Angeles on Wednesday, per Sin Bin Vegas.

Howden was rolling offensively prior to getting hurt, producing six points in his last nine contests, including four goals. Once given the all-clear, the Calgary native should be capable of producing between 30 and 40 points this year, assuming he doesn't spend too much longer on the shelf. While not officially ruled out, the Knights' back-to-back likely means that Howden will also be out against Toronto on Thursday.