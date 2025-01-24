Howden (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Blues, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.
Howden has been dealing with an illness since Tuesday and is still not feeling well enough to play. Tanner Pearson will move up the lineup while Tanner Laczynski draws in to cover Howden's absence. The Golden Knights play again Friday in Dallas.
