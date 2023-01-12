Howden (lower body) hasn't started to skate yet, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Howden doesn't have a timetable for his return, but the fact that he hasn't been on the ice suggests that he's not close to playing. The 24-year-old has a goal and three points in 21 contests this season. Howden was last in the lineup Nov. 23.
