Howden (lower body) hasn't started to skate yet, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Howden doesn't have a timetable for his return, but the fact that he hasn't been on the ice suggests that he's not close to playing. The 24-year-old has a goal and three points in 21 contests this season. Howden was last in the lineup Nov. 23.

More News