Howden logged an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Howden helped out on Chandler Stephenson's goal in the opening minute of the game. With two goals and two assists over five playoff contests, Howden has been surprisingly productive in a middle-six role. The 25-year-old forward has added six shots on net, 23 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. If he can remain with Stephenson and Mark Stone going forward, Howden could be a solid DFS option for as long as the Golden Knights are in the playoffs.