Howden recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Howden set up Teddy Blueger's second-period tally. Over his last seven games, Howden's been solid with a goal, four helpers and a plus-3 rating. The 24-year-old forward is up to 11 points, 43 shots on net, 79 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 44 appearances, though he remains limited to a bottom-six role.