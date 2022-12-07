Howden (lower body) was moved to the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Howden's placement on the LTIR is retroactive to Nov. 23, so he's eligible to be activated as early as Dec. 17. The 24-year-old hasn't been skating though and it's not clear when he might be healthy enough to play. He has a goal and three points in 21 games this season.
