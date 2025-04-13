Howden scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Howden ended a stretch where he was limited to one assist over six games. This was his first multi-point effort since his three-assist performance versus the Blackhawks on Feb. 27. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 23 goals, 39 points, 122 shots on net, 118 hits, 53 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 78 appearances for easily the best year of his career.