Howden scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Howden helped out on Tomas Hertl's first-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. The 28-year-old Howden has been a reliable middle-six forward to start the year, earning five points, 15 shots, nine hits and a plus-4 rating across eight contests. He was held to 22 points in 58 regular-season contests last year, but he should rebound a bit in 2026-27 if he can sustain this steady start.