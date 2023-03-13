Howden produced an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Howden has a goal and two assists during his modest three-game point streak. The Golden Knights have won six of their last seven games, and improved play from fourth-liners like Howden is helping their cause. The 24-year-old forward is up to nine points, 36 shots on net, 72 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 40 contests this season.