Howden logged an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Howden set up Jonathan Marchessault's game-tying goal in the first period. It's been a fairly quiet stretch for Howden, who has three points over his last nine outings. The 25-year-old is a middle-six forward at best, but he's never one to be a leading scorer. He's managed eight points, 31 shots on net, 25 PIM, 28 hits and a minus-1 rating over 30 contests this season.