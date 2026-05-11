Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Pots goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Howden continues to fill the net -- this was his seventh goal of the postseason, all of which have come over his last seven games. The 28-year-old forward has added two assists, 17 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating over 10 playoff contests. Howden will continue to see top-six minutes as long as he remains productive, especially with no one in the bottom-six stepping up to challenge him for the spot.
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