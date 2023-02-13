Howden scored a goal and added two hits in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Howden has a goal and an assist over his last two contests after going four games without a point following his return from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old forward gave Vegas a 2-0 lead in the second period. He's up to two goals, three assists, 25 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-3 rating through 27 appearances. Playing in a bottom-six role won't earn Howden much fantasy interest.