Howden logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Howden has a helper in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. The 26-year-old continues to see bottom-six usage, though he logged 16:05 of ice time Tuesday, his most in a game since Feb. 17. The forward has 19 points, 75 shots on net, 85 hits, 51 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 71 appearances on the year.