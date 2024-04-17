Howden logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Howden has a helper in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. The 26-year-old continues to see bottom-six usage, though he logged 16:05 of ice time Tuesday, his most in a game since Feb. 17. The forward has 19 points, 75 shots on net, 85 hits, 51 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 71 appearances on the year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Pockets helper Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Finds twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Deposits goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Gathers helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Buries goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Slated to return Tuesday•