Howden recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Howden snapped a five-game point drought with the helper, though he has just two points over his last 12 contests. The 25-year-old forward had a hand in Shea Theodore's goal on the rush midway through the second period. Howden has done alright in a bottom-six role with seven points, 24 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-5 rating through 18 playoff outings.