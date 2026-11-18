Howden scored a goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The Golden Knights made some adjustments to their lines, which led to Howden getting top-line usage. He responded with his second goal in his last four games. Whoever has played on a line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone this season has typically found success, giving Howden some streaming appeal in fantasy. Howden has seven goals, three assists, 37 shots on net, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances.