Howden logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Howden was the setup man for Phil Kessel's 400th career goal. The helper was Howden's second point of the year and his first since he scored against the Flames a week ago. The 24-year-old got a look as the third-line center Tuesday, and it's expected he won't see much more than a middle-six job throughout the year. In addition to two points, he's picked up 13 shots on net, 14 hits, a plus-1 rating and four PIM in eight contests.