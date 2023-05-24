Howden (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Thursday, according to SinBin.vegas.
Howden left Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Dallas after aggravating a previous injury. He has three goals and six points in 14 playoff contests this year. If Howden's not available, then perhaps Phil Kessel will draw back into the lineup for the first time since April 24.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Exit deemed precautionary•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Departs Tuesday's contest•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Scores overtime winner•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Manages assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Offers helper Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Scores pair of goals in win•