Howden inked a two-year, $3.8 million contract with Vegas on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Howden was a restricted free agent after completing his one-year, $1.5 million contract. He recorded six goals, 13 points, 55 PIM, 107 hits and 34 blocks in 54 outings with the Golden Knights in 2022-23.