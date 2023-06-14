Howden logged an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Howden set up the second of Mark Stone's three goals in the championship-clinching win. Howden earned four of his 10 points this postseason over the last five games, stepping up on the biggest stage. The 25-year-old also had 30 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-4 rating over 22 playoff outings. He's eligible for arbitration as a restricted free agent this summer.