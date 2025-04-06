Howden notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

The Calgary native helped the Golden Knights win in his hometown by drawing the secondary assist on Reilly Smith's goal in overtime. The 27-year-old Howden has five goals, two assists, 11 shots on net, 12 hits and 16 PIM over his last 11 contests. He continues to play in a versatile role -- he had been on the fourth line recently, but he swapped places with Nicolas Roy to see second-line usage Saturday. Howden is at 22 goals, 15 helpers, 117 shots on net, 111 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 74 appearances in his career year.