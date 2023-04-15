Howden (personal) participated in Saturday's practice, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Howden sat out Thursday's 3-1 win over Seattle because of the birth of his child. Based on Saturday's practice, he is slated to play on the fourth line in Vegas' playoff opener versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.
