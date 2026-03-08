Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Removed from LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
As expected, Howden will return to the lineup against Edmonton on Sunday after missing the last 20 games. He has contributed nine goals, 15 points, 46 shots on net and 66 hits across 39 appearances this season.
