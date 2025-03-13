Now Playing

Howden (personal) will be in the lineup versus Columbus on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Howden missed just one game while attending to a personal matter but will be back in action Thursday. The 26-year-old forward is currently in the midst of an offensive upswing, having recorded one goal and seven helpers in his last eight contests. It's been a career year for Howden, having set new personal bests in goals (17) and points (30).

