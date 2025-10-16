default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Howden (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Howden will be sidelined for a second consecutive matchup due to his lower-body injury, but he's considered day-to-day. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said ahead of Thursday's game that he's hopeful that Howden could return to action for Saturday's matchup against the Flames.

More News