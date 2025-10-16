Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Ruled out for Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Howden (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Howden will be sidelined for a second consecutive matchup due to his lower-body injury, but he's considered day-to-day. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said ahead of Thursday's game that he's hopeful that Howden could return to action for Saturday's matchup against the Flames.
