Howden scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Howden had to play a season-high 16:36 in this contest, as he filled in at center for William Karlsson (lower body), who left after the first period. The 27-year-old Howden has scored three goals over 10 appearances this season, and he's added 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-5 rating. He's nowhere near the pace that saw him earn 23 goals and 40 points in 80 regular-season outings last year, so most fantasy managers can likely find a better depth forward than Howden on the waiver wire.