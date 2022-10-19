Howden scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Howden stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 with a tip of a Brayden McNabb shot in the first period. That would be it for Vegas' scoring in the contest. Howden has put up a goal, eight shots on net, six hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating while working in a middle-six role to begin the year. That extra playing time could improve his scoring numbers, but it likely won't be by much since he sees virtually no power-play time.