Howden scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Howden tallied his first goal of the year 49 seconds into the second period, deflecting a Mark Stone feed past Laurent Brossoit to put the Knights ahead 2-1. The 25-year-old Howden has now logged a point in each of his three games this season (a goal and two assists) while missing two contests due to suspension. While he's not likely to continue at a point-per-game pace, Howden could still offer some upside in a bottom-six role, particularly in leagues that value physicality. He logged six goals, 13 points and 107 hits in 54 games last season.
