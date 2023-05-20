Howden tallied a goal in a 4-3 overtime victory over Dallas in Game 1 on Friday.

Howden hadn't scored a goal over his previous seven outings and was on a five-game point drought going into Friday's action. However, he proved to be Vegas' hero Friday by beating Jake Oettinger early in the overtime period to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 series lead. Howden is up to three goals and six points in 12 playoff appearances this year.