Howden scored two goals on three shots, added three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Howden has been an unlikely source of offense with three points through four playoff contests. His first goal Monday tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, and he added an empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old has added 19 hits, six shots on net and a plus-6 rating while filling a bottom-six role in the postseason.