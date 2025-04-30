Howden scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Howden buried a one-timer at 4:05 of overtime to give the Golden Knights the win in a pivotal Game 5. The 27-year-old has three goals, 10 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings while occupying a bottom-six role. Howden's current usage isn't exactly encouraging for offense, but the center has been an important depth scorer throughout 2024-25.