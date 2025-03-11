Howden (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Howden saw 13:08 of ice time versus the Kings on Sunday with no reported injury, so it's unclear why he is out of the lineup. The 26-year-old will be replaced by Jonas Rondbjerg in the lineup, though Nicolas Roy will pick up the extra minutes created in Howden's absence. The Golden Knights are playing the first contest of a four-game road trip Tuesday, which continues in Columbus on Thursday.