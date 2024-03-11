Howden (upper body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Seattle, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Howden, who has missed the past eight games, was a full participant in Monday's practice. He has picked up five goals, 13 points and 63 hits across 54 outings this campaign.
