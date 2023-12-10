Howden posted an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Howden hadn't earned an assist since Nov. 17. The 25-year-old forward has been an occasional contributor on offense, but he's also gone four games without a hit -- physicality is a noticeable part of his game. Howden has seven points, 30 shots on net, 24 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests. With modest production across the board, he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.