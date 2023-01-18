Howden (lower body) has resumed skating, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Howden still doesn't have a timetable for his return, but this an indication that he's making progress. The 24-year-old, who last played Nov. 23, has a goal and three points in 21 games this season.
