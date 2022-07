Howden (upper body) signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Howden went unqualified earlier in the week, but the Golden Knights were able to bring him back and give him a raise. The 24-year-old should compete for a bottom-six job in 2022-23 after posting 20 points in 47 contests before his season ended early with an injury in March.