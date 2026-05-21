Howden scored a goal on four shots in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Howden's tally early in the third period came just after Vegas killed off a penalty. It also stood as the game-winning goal. The 28-year-old forward has emerged as a reliable top-six option this postseason, though it's his work on the penalty kill that has stood out. He's up to nine goals, including three while shorthanded, and two assists through 13 playoff contests. Howden has also chipped in 24 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-7 rating.