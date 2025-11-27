Howden scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

With the Golden Knights nearly at full health, Howden got a great assignment as the second-line center between Mitch Marner and Mark Stone. It paid off in the form of a first-period goal for Howden, who is likely a placeholder in that spot for William Karlsson (lower body). That said, Karlsson's return isn't imminent. Howden's worth a speculative add in fantasy due to his current lineup placement, but he has a modest four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating over 19 appearances this season.