Howden was suspended for two games Wednesday after delivering an illegal check to the head of Brandon Tanev (upper body) in Tuesday's game versus the Kraken.

Howden will miss Thursday's game in San Jose and Saturday's home game versus Anaheim. The 25-year-old's absence will test the Golden Knights' depth early on, as William Carrier (upper body) also left the season opener injured. Vegas is expected to recall Jonas Rondbjerg from AHL Henderson, while Pavel Dorofeyev is also set to enter the lineup.