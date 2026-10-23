Howden scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

Howden has four goals and two helpers over his last six games. The 28-year-old forward is up to eight points, 21 shots, 18 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances. He's looking a lot more like the 2024-25 version of himself this year, especially while commanding a second-line role at even strength. That makes Howden a viable depth option in most fantasy formats, as he'll add some grit even when the scoring dries up.