Howden scored a goal, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The Bolts opened the scoring at 6:10 of the first period, but Howden tied it at 1-1 just seven seconds later. The goal was his third point in the last four games. The 24-year-old forward is up to six points, 50 hits, 26 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 29 contests this season.