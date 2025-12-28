Howden scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Howden has scored in consecutive games after a stretch of six contests without a point. The 27-year-old has chipped in a bit more offense in December, but he's still far away from consistent. For the season, he has seven goals, 11 points, 38 shots on net, 56 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 32 appearances.