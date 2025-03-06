Howden scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Howden had seven assists over a four-game span from Feb. 8-27 before being held off the scoresheet Sunday versus the Devils. The 26-year-old bounced back Wednesday with his first goal since Jan. 20 against the Blues. The 26-year-old's recent run of playmaking has partially balanced out his offense. He's now at 17 goals and 13 assists through 60 contests -- this is the first time he's reached the 30-point mark in a season. Howden has added 105 shots on net, 98 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating while mainly playing on the third line.